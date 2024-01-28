AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after buying an additional 1,709,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 1,500,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,071. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

