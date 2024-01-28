AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

