AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 216.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 429.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.34. 1,972,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.