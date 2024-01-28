AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,554. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $209.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

