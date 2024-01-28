AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. 1,019,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,190. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,215 shares of company stock worth $20,974,498 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

