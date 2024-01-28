AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

