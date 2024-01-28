AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $109.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.