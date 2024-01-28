AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 344,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.