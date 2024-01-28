AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $361,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 2,864,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,128. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

