AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $398,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in FOX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 184,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 1,707,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

