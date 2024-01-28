AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $405,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 979,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

