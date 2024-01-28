AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $422,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 851.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 74.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Terex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,591. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,600 shares of company stock worth $1,666,274. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.