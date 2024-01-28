AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $94.22. 188,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

