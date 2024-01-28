AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 435,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

