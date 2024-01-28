AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $281.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,671. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $220.97 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

