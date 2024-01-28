AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cabot Stock Down 0.2 %

CBT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 239,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

