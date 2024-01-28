AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 327,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.