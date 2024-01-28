AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,039 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,446. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZWS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

