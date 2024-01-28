AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,943 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $85.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

