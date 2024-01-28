AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.52. 3,248,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,512. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

