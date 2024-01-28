AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,933. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $212.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.80. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

