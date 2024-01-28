AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

