AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 15,488 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 726,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,628. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

