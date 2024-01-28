AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 324 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.80. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

