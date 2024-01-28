AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 649 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 3,806,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

