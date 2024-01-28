AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 4,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

