AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Standex International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE:SXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

