AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

