AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
TCOM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. 1,684,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
