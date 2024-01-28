AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AECOM were worth $25,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,844. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $94.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

