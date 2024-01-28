aelf Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $419.42 million and $7.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,767,545 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

