Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,740. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

