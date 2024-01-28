AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.20.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
