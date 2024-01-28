AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
