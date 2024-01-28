AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 10,275,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,545,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

