Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$82.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$66.39. 557,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,266. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5525188 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. Insiders sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

