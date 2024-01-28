Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
About Air New Zealand
