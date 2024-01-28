Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Air New Zealand stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.