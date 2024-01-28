Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

