Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Stock Up 2.0 %
AIRG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
