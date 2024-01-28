Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 94.9% in January

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ajinomoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

