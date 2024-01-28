Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 5,123,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,272. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

