Algorand Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $34.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,533,647 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

