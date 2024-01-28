Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.