Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.28. The stock had a trading volume of 894,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,735. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.35. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

