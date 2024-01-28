Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.23. Approximately 31,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 210,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $141,350,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

