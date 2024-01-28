Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ERC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
