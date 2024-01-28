Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERC opened at $9.35 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,047 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

