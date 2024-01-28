Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $8.87 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
