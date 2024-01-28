Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

