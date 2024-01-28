AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

AEAE opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. AltEnergy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

