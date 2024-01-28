AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Shares of AlTi Global stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlTi Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

