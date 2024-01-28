Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.19.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$23.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

